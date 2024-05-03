Helldivers 2 on PC Now Needs PSN Account to Play, Leaving Some Fans Upset

Sony and Arrowhead have announced that Helldivers 2 PC players will need a PSN account to play going forward. Some fans are bizarrely upset about the news despite knowing that the mandatory requirement was only temporarily pulled at launch due to technical problems.

How to set up a PSN account to play Helldivers 2 on PC

Setting up a PSN account is quick and simple. All players need to do is head over to PlayStation.com, select Account Management, and then Create New Account. Email address verification is required to get the ball rolling.

“Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games,” Sony wrote in a notice on Steam. “This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behaviour. It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal.”

This isn’t anything new for Steam players as Microsoft also requires PC players to sign up for an account, so it’s unclear why there’s so much hoopla surrounding this. Nevertheless, Sony is unlikely to back off, so new PC players will need to sign up for PSN starting May 6. Existing players will receive notices starting May 30, and will have to link their Steam and PSN accounts by June 4.