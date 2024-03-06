Helldivers 2 Dev Denies Being Acquired by PlayStation

Helldivers 2 dev Arrowhead Game Studios has denied rumors that it’s being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The rumor was circulated by an account that accurately leaked news of Horizon Forbidden West’s PC specs, which actually did end up dropping yesterday. This led some to believe that the report on Arrowhead joining PlayStation Studios might also be true.

Helldivers 2 dev Arrowhead Game Studios remains independent, CEO confirms

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt responded to several fans on Twitter, clarifying that the studio remains independently owned and that the aforementioned rumor is fake. Shortly afterwards, the Twitter account that spread the rumor was deleted. We’re assuming that someone was just making educated guesses, and coincidentally ended up getting the Horizon Forbidden West PC news right.

This is fake… Unless I've missed something ?



Also, a really shitty old logo from 2008 or so when we just started the studio. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) March 6, 2024

Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for fans to point out that Bluepoint Games, which became part of PlayStation Studios in 2021, similarly continued to claim independence leading up to the announcement of its acquisition by Sony. However, the difference here is that Bluepoint’s acquisition was actually leaked by a PlayStation Studios banner published by Sony itself. It also seems unlikely that Sony will add another studio to PlayStation at a time the company is undergoing mass layoffs and reducing headcount.