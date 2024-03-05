Horizon Forbidden West PC Specifications Revealed for Complete Edition

For those who’ve been gearing up for the Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West, the hardware specifications for PC have been now been revealed. It also looks as though some thought has been put into making the game compatible on less powerful systems.

From “very low” to “very high”

A recent post on the PlayStation Blog gives a rundown on what you’ll need to run the upcoming edition of Horizon Forbidden West. The Complete Edition is set to launch on PC in a couple of weeks.

The post goes on to say that efforts have been put into place to make the game run on a “wide variety of PC hardware,” which includes “portable gaming devices.” This means the specifications range from “very low” to “very high.” They are as follows:

Preset Very Low Medium High Very High AVG Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60fps / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Memory 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT Storage 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space 150GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Looking at the table, some may take comfort in the fact that they can utilize an Intel i3 or AMD equivalent processor. Additionally, the game will run on a 4GB Nvidia GTX or AMD Radeon RX graphics card.

However, even for medium settings, you will need at least a GPU from the previous generation. The blog post also says there are plenty of options to tweak the video settings.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition releases on March 21 for PC.