Horizon Forbidden West Sales See Sharp Increase Following PC Launch

Guerrilla Games‘ Horizon Forbidden West has seen a sharp increase in sales, thanks to its PC launch on March 21. According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, the game was one of the U.S. market’s top ten best-selling titles during the week ending March 23, which is quite a feat considering Horizon Forbidden West wasn’t even among the top 100 a week prior.

Horizon Forbidden West, which released on the PS5 and PS4 in February 2022, had sold 8.4 million copies by April 2023. That’s according to an official update by Sony. There haven’t been any updates since. That the game went from not being in the top 100 to entering top 10 indicates that Horizon Forbidden West sold quite well on PC.

Another strong debut for a Sony title on PC… Horizon: Forbidden West was one of the US market's top 10 best-selling games during the week ending March 23rd after not ranking among the top 100 during the prior week. (Source: Circana retail tracking service, dollar sales) — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 1, 2024

In June last year, documents leaked during Microsoft’s court battle over the Activision Blizzard deal revealed that both Horizon Forbidden West and The Last of Us Part II cost over $200 million to develop. Analysts estimated that with marketing and retailer cuts accounted for, both games made millions in profit.

However, Sony recently indicated that it considers PlayStation division’s profit margins to be somewhat of a problem overall, and it wants to release more exclusives on PC.