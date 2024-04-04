Stellar Blade Currently the Most Pre-ordered Game on PlayStation Store

Stellar Blade pre-orders have topped PlayStation Store in several regions including the U.S. and U.K. Interest in the game seems to have skyrocketed following its demo‘s release, and its pre-orders are currently surpassing those of Sea of Thieves, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail.

Stellar Blade pre-orders in the USA reveal some interesting statistics

In the U.S., market data tracker Circana polled players who expressed an interest in purchasing Stellar Blade, and found that majority of the players the game attracted were 30-44-year-old males. According to analyst Mat Piscatella, Circana PlayerPulse polled over 5,000 players.

84% of Stellar Blade’s audience is male, out of which a whopping 69% are between the ages of 30 and 44. To add some context to the sample size’s taste, Circana shared that 58% of those interested in buying Stellar Blade also either purchased or intend to purchase Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. We’re not sure what connection Circana drew between both games, but here we are.

Looking at those in the US who currently intend to purchase Stellar Blade… 84% Male, 69% aged 30-44, 58% also have or intend to buy Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, 95% use YouTube and 74% use this site. Source: Circana PlayerPulse. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 3, 2024

Stellar Blade will release exclusively on the PS5 on April 26. Response to its demo has been largely positive, but some previewers have taken issue with its sexualization of characters.

Shift Up has teased that a sequel depends on fan demand.