Fallout 5 release date window might be sooner than we think

Fallout 5 release date window might be a tad sooner than we think, if a report by Windows Central’s Jez Corden is anything to go by. The journalist — who has a decent reputation when it comes to Microsoft leaks — claims that the company wants to cash in on the Fallout TV series‘ hype, and is keen to get the next game out the door.

Speaking on The Xbox Two Podcast on YouTube, Corden said that Microsoft is already looking into how it can release the next Fallout “sooner rather than later.” This likely involves tasking another developer with the project. Bethesda previously said that Fallout 5 will come after The Elder Scrolls VI, which won’t see the light of day anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Fallout TV series’ popularity has resulted in players flocking to Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, and Microsoft understandably wants to utilize the momentum. Corden says that the company has no plans to let the franchise sit for long without a new entry, and is already evaluating its options.

One option that Corden has suggested is handing over Fallout 5 to New Vegas develper, Obsidian Entertainment, which is also a Microsoft Studio.