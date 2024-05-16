New Official PS2 Emulator Seemingly Outed by PlayStation Store

Rumors of Sony working on a PS2 emulator to bring classic games to PS Plus might have had some truth to them, if a PlayStation Store listing is anything to go by. The listing, which was found on the back end, is for 2002’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars. An official description specifically mentions that the game has been “converted” for the PS5 and PS4 consoles, with additional features.

Expect to see more PS2 games on PS Plus Premium and for standalone purchase

We first heard that Sony was working on a new and improved PS2 emulator last August from reliable YouTuber Mystic. Fast forward to March 2024, when fans discovered that Emulation company Implicit Conversions had officially partnered with Sony to bring “PS1, PS2, and PSP games to the PS4 and PS5.”

Implicit Conversions scrubbed its website and backtracked on its claim when the news made rounds. However, today’s discovery suggests that the company backtracked because it didn’t have Sony’s permission to share any information at the time.

The PS Store listing, as shared by PS Deals (via Gematsu), reads:

Experience Star Wars: The Clone Wars originally released on the PlayStation 2 console, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. This title has been converted from the PlayStation 2 version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PlayStation 2 version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PlayStation 2 console’s peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available.

It’s likely that The Clone Wars is headed to PS Plus Premium. PS Plus classics are typically available to purchase separately as well.