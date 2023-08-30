Sony Reportedly Working on New PS2 Emulator

Rumor has it that Sony Interactive Entertainment is working on a new and improved PS2 emulator. The current state of PS2 games on PS4 and PS5 isn’t exactly great, so this is a welcome step if true.

Current PS2 emulator suffers from performance and compatibility issues

The report of a new PS2 emulator comes from well-respected PlayStation YouTuber Mystic. Although Mystic seems to be well-connected within the games industry, it’s extremely rare for him to delve into leaks. Nevertheless, he claims in the video below (thanks, ResetEra) — starting around the 2:50 mark — that he has on “good authority” that Sony’s working on a new PS2 emulator but isn’t ready to show anything yet.

Over on Reddit, Mystic reiterated that he did indeed hear about new PS2 emulator and felt it was “safe” to mention it in his video. He also thinks that a new emulator makes sense because PS2 games suffer from a plethora of issues on both the PS4 and PS5. That said, Mystic says he has no idea when the new emulator will be ready.

Take this report with a grain of salt, but fans are already celebrating the news. Others are still holding out hope for a PS3 emulator (we wouldn’t advise holding your breath for that one).