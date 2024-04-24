Sony Firesprite’s PS5 Horror Game Seemingly Targeting 4K, 60 FPS

It looks like the PS5 horror game in development at PlayStation Studio Firesprite survived the recent cancellations, and according to its programmer, it will target 4K and 60 FPS. Firesprite is one of the developers hit by the recent PlayStation layoffs, which also resulted in its Twisted Metal live service game being canceled.

Reports of Firesprite’s PS5 horror game first surfaced in 2022

Sony never officially announced Firesprite’s horror game, but in 2022, job descriptions leaked its existence. With PlayStation undergoing mass layoffs and cancellations, many feared the project was dead. However, a Reddit user spotted the portfolio of its programmer William Webster, who detailed his work on the project. Webster has since locked down the page in question, but PlayStation LifeStyle can confirm seeing it.

Webster, who has been working for Firesprite for a number of years (per his LinkedIn profile), confirmed that he worked on a “narrative horror game” for more than two years. One of his main goals was to ensure that it ran at 60 FPS at 4K resolution. “I found working on this title a very rewarding experience,” Webster wrote. He separately confirmed that the mystery game is being developed with Unreal Engine 5.

There is some speculation that Firesprite is working on Until Dawn 2, but there’s no compelling evidence of this at present.