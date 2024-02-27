Twisted Metal Live Service Game Canceled by Sony

Sony has reportedly canceled a Twisted Metal live service game that was in development at UK-based studio Firesprite, per a report from Bloomberg.

In a recent article from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier detailing Sony’s plan to layoff 900 employees in its gaming division and closing down PlayStation London, it was noted that Firesprite — who will also suffer layoffs — was working on a Twisted Metal game of some sort.

Not too much was revealed about the game other than it being dubbed a live service game, however.

Twisted Metal game was reportedly in the works for years

In a memo sent to staff about the layoffs, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst seemed to allude to game cancellations, saying that “sometimes, great ideas don’t become great games. Sometimes, a project is started with the best intentions before shifts within the market or industry result in a change of plan.”

Rumors of a Twisted Metal game being in the works have been floating around for two years now, with many reports mentioning that Firesprite was working on a new title in the series as a possible PSVR2 game. Many had suspected that the game was being worked on to release alongside the ongoing television series, which originally premiered on Peacock in 2023.