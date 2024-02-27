PlayStation Studios Cancels Multiple Games, Reevaluating Operations

Sony has revealed that it’s canceling multiple PlayStation Studios games while reevaluating the division’s operations. This news comes amid the announcement that PlayStation is laying off 900 employees worldwide, with PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst penning a separate blog to explain how the redundancies affect first-party developers.

Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog among PlayStation Studios affected

Hulst confirmed that Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, as well as PlayStation’s Technology, Creative, and Support teams will be impacted by the layoffs. As previously announced, London Studio will be shut down permanently, and Firesprite will have its headcount reduced. Hulst’s former company Guerrilla Games is also undergoing layoffs.

With all of the above comes cancellation of projects as well. “We looked at our studios and our portfolio, evaluating projects in various stages of development, and have decided that some of those projects will not move forward,” Hulst wrote. It has been previously reported that a Spider-Man multiplayer game by Insomniac has been canceled along with The Last of Us multiplayer. The multiplayer game that London Studio was working on is presumably dead as well.

“PlayStation 5 is in its fourth year, and we are at a stage where we need to step back and look at what our business needs,” Hulst added. “I want to be clear that the decision to stop work on these projects is not a reflection on the talent or passion of team members.”