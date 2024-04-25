PlayStation RPG Project Awakening Isn’t Canceled, Cygames Confirms

Cygames’ mysterious RPG Project Awakening has not been canceled after all, though we reckon it’s now only targeting the PS5. Cygames, who recently released Granblue Fantasy: Relink, first revealed the game six years ago at E3 2018 for the PS4. There have been no meaningful updates since.

Project Awakening PS5 release was first mentioned in 2019

Although Project Awakening was briefly revealed at E3 2018, its existence was confirmed as far back as 2016. It was confirmed to be an open-world game influenced by the likes of Dragon’s Dogma and Monster Hunter.

In 2019, Cygames said that a PS5 version is likely if Project Awakening is still in development when the console releases. The same year, a rating board entry hinted at a demo version. However, nothing actually came out of it.

Fast forward to this week, when Gematsu spotted Project Awakening in Cygames’ most recent financial report. The RPG is now listed as a generic “console” title with its release date to be decided.

Considering how far we are into the current generation, Project Awakening on the PS5 seems all but confirmed. However, whether the PS4 version is still on or not is anybody’s guess. Given the console’s age, we won’t be surprised if last-gen release has been scrapped.