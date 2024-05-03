Sony Increases PlayStation Portal Stock, Celebrates With Accolades Trailer

Sony Interactive Entertainment has made good on its promise to boost PlayStation Portal stock availability, with the handheld now in ample supply at nearly every major retailer alongside PlayStation Direct. The company also released an aptly-timed accolades trailer nearly six months after the hardware’s launch.

Those who don’t mind waiting for deliveries can grab a PS Portal from PlayStation Direct. We’ve checked both U.S. and U.K. store pages, which have the Portal in stock at the time of this writing. For other regions, check your local PS Direct store page.

The Portal is also available at Target and Best Buy at present. If you don’t see the handheld in stock by the time you get to this article, it’s worth checking the aforementioned stores periodically as they seem to be replenishing inventory quite frequently. A large number of users on the PS Portal subreddit have reported that they managed to snag the remote player with ease.

Sony said in December that response to the PS Portal far exceeded its expectations. The company said that its handheld is meant to be a niche product targeting a specific subset of PS5 owners.

As for the accolades trailer, you can check it out below.