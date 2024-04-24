Media Molecule’s Next Game is a New IP

Media Molecule is working on a new game and it will be a completely new IP according to a recent job listing. The developer, known for feel-good franchises like LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, as well as game creation system Dreams, has seemingly survived the recent rumors of its demise and is moving on with its next project.

No LittleBigPlanet sequel on the way for now

Details on Media Molecule’s project are pretty scarce at the moment as the job listing for the Principal Programmer – Art Technology, as spotted by Reddit, only mentions that the team’s “next adventure” will be a new IP. However, those hoping for a new LittleBigPlanet game following the recent closure of the LittleBigPlanet 3 servers, will be left waiting for a while.

The fate of LittleBigPlanet is uncertain at the moment. The franchise is owned by Sony and the most recent games had been developed by Sumo Digital. Reports suggest Sumo Digital is no longer working on the franchise after support ended for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Most recently, they’ve given support to Gun Interactive with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Rocksteady Games with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

The studio seems to have survived the recent layoffs at PlayStation Studios where reports suggested Media Molecule had come very close to permanent closure. This followed on from high profile departures like Senior Producer Suzy Wallace and studio cofounder Mark Healey.

Concerns over whether the studio would even have a next project followed the ending of support for Dreams just over a year ago, especially as the game creation system wasn’t a commercial success. The good news is that the studio is now recruiting for two leading roles as it gears up to begin work on a new game.