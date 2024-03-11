More PS2 Games Expected in PS Plus Premium as Sony Partners With Emulation Company

Emulation company Implicit Conversions is apparently working with Sony to bring PS2 games to PS Plus Premium. Implicit Conversions was co-founded by former Ubisoft and Sony employees, the latter of whom also worked on PS2 emulator PCSX2 before joining the PlayStation maker.

Implicit Conversions’ case is a curious one. The studio’s work on PS2 games was thrust into the limelight over the weekend following an interview with TimeExtension. The website has since retracted the statement regarding Implicit bringing PS2 games to PS5, calling it a “mistake” and issuing an apology. However, Redditors have found Implicit’s official LinkedIn page, in which the company explicity stated that it’s “working with Sony Interactive Entertainment / PlayStation to bring PS1, PS2, and PSP games to the PS4 and PS5.”

It’s unclear why TimeExtension edited its feature. Interestingly, the aforementioned section has also been amended on Implicit’s LinkedIn page, which now has a more generic statement claiming that it’s “working with clients to bring NES, PS1, PSP, and PS2 games to the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.”

Whatever the case, PS Plus subscribers are hoping to see new PS2 games on the service — a recurring demand since the revamp.