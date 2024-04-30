Free Fallout 4 PS5 Upgrade Now Available for PS Plus Collection Owners

Following days of confusion, the free Fallout 4 PS5 upgrade is now available to all those who obtained the game for free, including PS Plus Collection owners. Previously, Bethesda said that it does not have any information regarding PS Plus Essential or the defunct PS Plus Collection lineup. The developer now says the issue is fixed.

How to download Fallout 4 PS5 upgrade for free

With Bethesda resolving the aforementioned issue last night, the free Fallout 4 PS5 upgrade should now be available to all those who already own the game, regardless of whether they paid for it or not. However, we’ve seen reports of some players struggling to figure out how to download it.

Go to the game library on your console, navigate to installed games, then head over to “Your Collection” and “PlayStation Plus.” You should see Fallout 4 in “Your Collection” along with two “Game” options. Select the PS5 version and hit download.

If you ended up deleting the game, select the standard version of Fallout 4 to download again and you’ll see the option to download the PS5 version in the menu.

Although this rollout has been messy, we’re glad to see it resolved. Those who didn’t wait it out and purchased the PS5 upgrade will not be eligible for refunds, but you can try your luck anyway.