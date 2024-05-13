PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning May 13, 2024

There may still be an absence of AAA games, but the list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of May 13, 2024, does have some AA offerings and notable indies. The highlights include RPG Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution and a couple of remasters: PO’ed: Definitive Edition and Braid: Anniversary Edition.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of May 13 to 19, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Robot Rush (May 13)

Cazzarion: Sky Flight (May 13)

The Land Beneath Us (May 13)

Athenian Rhapsody (May 14)

Bit.Trip Rerunner (May 14)

Braid: Anniversary Edition (May 14)

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (May 14)

Awesome Pea 3 (May 15)

Electronics Puzzle Lab (May 15)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (May 15)

Heaven Impact (May 16)

Mutant Express (May 16)

Please Fix The Road (May 16)

PO’ed: Definitive Edition (May 16)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (May 16)

STRIDE: Fates (May 16)

Dungeon Arsenal (May 17)

Learn to Play Vol. 2 – A Simple Shooter (May 17)

Morbid: The Lords of Ire (May 17)

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (May 17)

Spellcats: Auto Card Tactics (May 17)

Sweetest Monster (May 17)

PS4 Games

Athenian Rhapsody (May 14)

Braid: Anniversary Edition (May 14)

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution (May 14)

Awesome Pea 3 (May 15)

Electronics Puzzle Lab (May 15)

Heaven Impact (May 16)

Ice Crush 10.000 BC (May 16)

Mounted Knights Battle : Medieval Warrior Honor Simulator (May 16)

Please Fix The Road (May 16)

PO’ed: Definitive Edition (May 16)

Pool Party (May 16)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (May 16)

Claws & Feathers 3 (May 17)

Dungeon Arsenal (May 17)

Learn to Play Vol. 2 – A Simple Shooter (May 17)

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (May 17)

Sweetest Monster (May 17)

Undercat (May 18)

A total of 22 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 18 titles. The main highlight is the latest game in the Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise, Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution. The spin-off RPG tells the story of an Older Neptune who has to revive a fallen game maker with the help of three goddesses.

Meanwhile, a chef has got to escape a hostile, alien world once again in first-person shooter PO’ed: Definitive Edition, now with updated controls and graphics. Puzzle-platformer Braid: Anniversary Edition returns to PlayStation consoles, this time with hand-repainted graphics, enhanced audio, and developer commentary. Finally, there’s My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery for younger gamers and STRIDE: Fates for PSVR 2 players.