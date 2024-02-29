Guerrilla’s Horizon Multiplayer Game Not Among Canceled PlayStation Projects – Report

According to journalist Jason Schreier, Guerrilla Games‘ Horizon multiplayer game isn’t among the PlayStation projects that Sony has canceled. A day ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced mass layoffs and closure of its London Studio. As part of the division’s cost-cutting and restructuring measures, a number of PlayStation games were canceled.

Horizon multiplayer game is apparently safe despite Guerrilla reportedly losing 10% of its employees

A report claims that Guerrilla Games has lost at least 10% of its staff. The exact headcount isn’t known, but Sony has confirmed that at least 900 employees have been let go across its gaming business. The company also confirmed that it canceled numerous projects, and according to Schreier, one of them is a Twisted Metal live service game.

An update on the Horizon game was provided by Schreier in response to a follower on Twitter who wondered if the game was among Sony’s live service misadventures. Apparently, it wasn’t.

No — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 27, 2024

A Horizon MMORPG was also thought to be in development at Korean comapny NCSoft. The fate of that project is unknown.

“PlayStation 5 is in its fourth year, and we are at a stage where we need to step back and look at what our business needs,” PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst said of the cancellations and layoffs earlier this week.