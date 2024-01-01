Horizon MMORPG by NCSoft Seems All But Confirmed

The rumored Horizon MMORPG in development at Korean company NCSoft seems all but confirmed as fans have uncovered some compelling evidence of its existence. This is apparently a different project than the Horizon multiplayer game previously confirmed by Guerrilla Games.

NCSoft’s Horizon MMORPG has been rumored for a year

Sony Interactive Entertainment only recently announced its partnership with NCSoft but rumors of a Horizon MMORPG have been swirling since November 2022. Korean publication MTN reported on a partnership between the companies at the time, but it wasn’t until the weekend that Twitter user Kurakasis found and compiled evidence from employee profiles and job advertisements that corroborated MTN’s report.

Everything I have found about Horizon MMO (MMORPG to be precise):



The game is now essentially confirmed to be in development, as an NCSoft employee posted a job listing on LinkedIn with a codename logo stylized similarly to the logo of Horizon games.



The MMORPG is code named Skyline Project and has been in development since at least 2021. As of December 2023, the project is still in existence as evidenced by the screenshot of a job description shared in the tweet above.

Interestingly, the evidence uncovered so far only makes reference to PC and mobile versions of the rumored game. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that a PS5 version isn’t in development, it’s possible that Sony’s making a multiplayer game for the PS5 separately than a PC/mobile MMO. It’s also possible that another developer — not NCSoft — has been tasked with the PS5 MMORPG.