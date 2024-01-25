Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Comes to PC in March

Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertaimanent recently announced that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches on PC on March 12. The Complete Edition is already available on PS5, and its PC port leaked last September. However, Horizon fans on PC now know precisely when they can continue Aloy’s post-apocalyptic robot-dinosaur fighting adventures.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches March 12 on Steam and Epic Games Store

Sony announced the PC release date for Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition with a trailer and PlayStation Blog post. Its PC features include unlocked frame rates and performance-enhancing technologies. The latter includes NVIDIA DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation. The port also supports AMD FSR resolution and frame rate upscaling and Intel Xe Super Sampling and features Nvidia DLAA. Additionally, the port uses DirectStorage for faster loading times on PC.

The PC version of Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition features both controller and mouse and keyboard support. Both are heavily customizable as the game takes advantage of Steam Input remapping. However, the developers encourage players to use a DualSense controller’s haptic feedback for the most immersive experience.

PC gamers can now pre-order Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for $59.99 from Steam and The Epic Games Store. In addition to the base game, the Complete Edition includes the Burning Shores DLC, two outfits, and two weapons. It also includes a Resource Pack, the Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece, and Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint. Additionally, players who link their Steam account to a PSN account get the exclusive Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear. Finally, the publisher offers the Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow as an exclusive pre-order bonus.