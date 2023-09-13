Report: Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC Release in the Works

After appearing briefly on a rating’s board this week, a new report suggests that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be Sony’s next game to come to PC.

What do we know about Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition?

This week, Singapore’s rating’s board, the IMDA, briefly listed the game, called “Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition,” as coming to PC. According to the classification, the collection is “a compilation containing the original adventure game Horizon Forbidden West (Advisory 16) and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion.”

The listing has since been deleted, but didn’t mention any platforms that the new edition of the game is set to be arriving on. However, noted insider billbil-kun reported that the game will be the next Sony exclusive to arrive on PC.

In his report, the insider says that the game will be released on PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, the two platforms where Sony games have gone in the past. No release information was mentioned in the report, although it does say that the thought is the game will arrive within a month.

Horizon Forbidden West released in 2022, and its DLC, Burning Shores, released earlier this year. That DLC sees Aloy traveling to the ruins of Los Angeles in order to track down information about the progenitor race.