Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for PS5 Outed by Rating Board

An unannounced Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has been leaked for the PS5. The leak comes from Singapore’s rating board IMDA. The listing was spotted over the weekend, suggesting an announcement in the near future.

Much like its predecessor, Horizon Forbidden West’s upcoming release includes the base game as well as the Burning Shores expansion. Although the base game was released on the PS4, Burning Shores did not, and as a result, the Complete Edition is skipping the last-gen console as well.

Guerrilla Games‘ previously said that Burning Shores was difficult to port on the PS4 due to dated hardware. Even parts of the base game were very technically challenging on the PS4, prompting the studio to ditch the console when it came to the expansion due to time and resource constraints. “It was almost up until the last moment that we didn’t know whether we could support the flying on PlayStation 4,” art director Jan-Bart van Beek said back in July.

As we’ve previously reported, rumors have been swirling that Sony has a PlayStation State of Play event scheduled for September. It’s possible that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be dated then, if not sooner on the PS Blog.