Next PlayStation State of Play Showcase Reportedly Set for September

It’s time for the monthly PlayStation State of Play showcase rumors, but this one actually makes sense. According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, Sony’s gearing up for a State of Play, and the recent PS Plus price hike seems to be a “lead-in” for the event. A September event has been speculated for a while.

What should we expect at the next PlayStation State of Play showcase?

Sony’s biggest release of the year, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, is scheduled for release in October, so we’re anticipating another event highlighting the game. In addition to this, we’ve been consistently hearing rumors about a new PS5 model with a detachable disc drive from reliable insiders. Last but not least, we still don’t have a release date and pre-order information for the recently announced PlayStation Portal, Pulse Elite, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

Whether any of the above will turn up at the rumored State of Play is anybody’s guess, but Grubb’s report does make sense considering there’s a lot Sony has yet to share. That said, the company has been increasingly relying on the PS Blog to deliver news and information, so we’d advise keeping expectations in check.

I've heard a State of Play is coming, and this feels like a lead-in for that. https://t.co/0ptA09CyDW — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 31, 2023

When asked if Sony will hold another major showcase this year, Grubb said that he hasn’t heard anything to that effect.