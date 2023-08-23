PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset Price and Features Revealed

Sony has detailed a handful of its accessories that it originally announced back in May. In those announcements, they confirmed the PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset price and more.

How much will the PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset cost?

The PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset will be available later this year for $149.99, with pre-orders and an exact release date planned to be announced sometime soon.

Alongside the price of the new headset, Sony also detailed some of its main features. This includes lossless audio support, a retractable boom mic, and AI-enhanced noise rejection capabilities, including being able to filter out background sounds. The headset also comes with a “charging hanger,” making for convenient charging and storage option.

According to Sony, the Pulse Elite and the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds will be the first PlayStation audio devices to use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers, aiming to deliver an “audiophile-level listening experience” that’s normally found in more premium devices.

Both audio devices will work alongside a new wireless audio technology known as PlayStation Link. This new technology aims to deliver low latency, lossless audio and easy switching between both the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore and the PlayStation Portal, Sony’s new remote play handheld device.