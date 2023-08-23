PlayStation Portal Price Revealed for Handheld ‘Remote Player’

After a muted announcement as Project Q several months ago, PlayStation’s remote player handheld has been officially unveiled and detailed.

It’s dubbed PlayStation Portal, and is designed specifically as a home experience for when PS5 players are kicked off the main television. As previously revealed, it’s an 8-inch screen with a DualSense-style controller split either side of it. Portal connects to the PS5 over Wi-Fi and is able to reach 1080p and 60fps as long as you don’t have the unfortunate problem of an internet connection made of straw (which isn’t exactly unlikely for most).

The official description for PlayStation Portal doesn’t paint the best of pictures, as it all seems rather limited for what it actually is.

PlayStation Portal Details

PlayStation Portal remote player brings the PS5 experience to the palm of your hand. It includes the key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback*. The vibrant 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps, providing a high definition visual experience that’s expected from the high quality games created by world-class developers.

PlayStation Portal is the perfect device for gamers in households where they might need to share their living room TV or simply want to play PS5 games in another room of the house. PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. PS VR2 games, which require the headset, and games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming, are not supported.

The PlayStation Portal will retail later this year for $199.99. Considering how it’s limited to just remote playing, that might be quite steep for some. And if rumors about its battery life are true, that could be another mark against it that limits its audience.