Slime Rancher 2 PS5 Release Date Confirmed With Early Access Launch

Monomi Park’s cue and goopy sequel is finally PlayStation bound as we now have a Slime Rancher 2 PS5 release date confirmed.

Monomi Park has revealed the Slime Rancher 2 release date is set for June 11, 2024 in Early Access. Pre-orders are available now via the PlayStation Store for $29.99. Pre-orders also include four days of advance access to the game on June 7, 2024, and an exclusive in-game item, “Slime Toy.”

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 15 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.