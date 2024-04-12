Helldivers 2 Continues Dominance of PS Store Downloads for March 2024

Despite several new AAA releases throughout the month, Helldivers 2 continues its dominance of the PS Store Downloads chart for March 2024. Of those new releases, MLB The Show 24 made an impact on both the PS5 and PS4 charts, while Dragon’s Dogma 2 was the biggest PS5 release.

PS5 and PS4 March 2024 PS Store top downloads

The top spot in the PS5 downloads chart in North America and Europe went to Helldivers 2, and it’s now expected to be one of 2024’s biggest hits. The game fought off all newcomers with Dragon’s Dogma 2 being the most consistent of those, getting third spot in both regions.

Other new releases to enter the PS5 sales chart include Rise of the Ronin at #9 in North America and #5 in Europe, The Outlast Trials at #14 in North America and #12 in Europe, and South Park: Snow Day! at #15 in North America and #20 in Europe. Planet Zoo also managed to chart at #15 in Europe, although it didn’t make the North America top 20.

Several new games also managed to make a dent in both charts. MLB The Show got #2 on PS5 and #4 on PS4 in North America but failed to chart in Europe. WWE 2K24 got #4 on PS5 and #12 on PS4 in North America; it reached #6 on PS5 in Europe. Despite a decidedly rocky launch, Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection charted at #6 on PS5 and #16 on PS4 in North America; it reached #8 on PS5 in Europe.

Finally, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat was the only new PS4-only release to make it into the chart, but only in Europe, where it hit #16. These are the top PlayStation Store downloads for PS5 and PS4 for March 2024:

PS5 US/Canada top downloads

Helldivers 2 MLB The Show 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 WWE 2K24 Madden NFL 24 Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports FC 24 Rise of the Ronin NBA 2K24 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V The Outlast Trials South Park: Snow Day! Baldur’s Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mortal Kombat 1 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor UFC 5

PS5 EU top downloads

Helldivers 2 EA Sports FC 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Rise of the Ronin WWE 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It Takes Two The Outlast Trials NBA 2K24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Planet Zoo Gran Turismo 7 UFC 5 Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor South Park: Snow Day!

PS4 US/Canada Top Downloads

Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knight MLB The Show 24 Need for Speed Heat Madden NFL 24 EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III The Forest Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K24 Star Wars Battlefront II Need for Speed Rivals Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mortal Kombat X Titanfall 2 Need for Speed Payback

PS4 EU Top Downloads