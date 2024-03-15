Helldivers 2 Could Be One of 2024’s Biggest Games

Helldivers 2 is looking like it could be one of 2024’s biggest games after its sales were estimated at more than 8 million copies across PS5 and PC. Those sales are also thought to be growing each week, although official sales figures haven’t been disclosed by Arrowhead Game Studios or Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Helldivers 2 is thought to have performed well beyond expectations

Just a few days ago, a market research analyst stated that Helldivers 2’s sales had grown every week during the first three weeks of sales. Now, TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz has also claimed (via Bloomberg) that the game’s sales are growing every week and estimates that Helldivers 2 has sold over 8 million copies.

Arrowhead Game Studios’ CEO Johan Pilestedt confirmed that Helldivers 2 had sold around 1 million copies within its first four days, but no up-to-date sales figures have been released. Pilestedt has already said that the game was “blowing through the estimates”, but now it seems like it’s on course to be a surprise entry as one of 2024’s biggest hits. In the meantime, the game dominated the February 2024 PS Store downloads and is likely to repeat the feat during this month.

The game’s success will be helped by a series of free post-launch updates, the first of which will introduce EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits soon. Future updates will include new tools, new challenges, and new threats. There will also be Premium content, including new Warbonds, although they will not be part of a pay-to-win system.

Sony also isn’t resting on its laurels on capitalizing on the game’s popularity. Just yesterday it launched a line of official Helldivers 2 merchandise that includes everything from apparel to accessories. The collection is available from the PlayStation Gear store in Europe, the United States, and Latin America.