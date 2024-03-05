Helldivers 2 Getting Mech Suits Soon

Helldivers 2 players have already spent hundreds of hours blasting robotic enemies in the breakout-hit third-person shooter. However, the developers have good news for anyone who would like to pilot a robot of their own. Arrowhead Game Studios recently revealed that the new EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit is on its way.

Mech suit and other vehicles coming to Helldivers 2

Developers shared the announcement on the Helldivers 2 Twitter account. “HELLDIVERS!” the post reads. “The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon!” The Tweet also features an in-universe propaganda poster of a mech under construction as legions of them march off the assembly line.

HELLDIVERS! The EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits are in full production in the factories of Tien Kwan. Ready for deployment on the battlefield soon! pic.twitter.com/MfqDbWLhuG — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 5, 2024

The first Helldivers featured multiple vehicles, which players could summon in-game by inputting Stratagem codes with the D-pad. In addition to tanks and APCs, players could also choose between three different mechanized exoskeletons. While Helldivers 2 didn’t feature Exosuits at launch, Arrowhead teased their return in the “Report for Duty” trailer from January 31. While the latest teaser didn’t give a specific date range, fans won’t have to wait too long.

An unreleased armored personnel carrier stratagem is appearing in Helldivers 2 matches. There are now three unreleased player-controlled stratagems (Mech, Recon vehicle, APC). #Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/MlwKhi7z4k — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) March 2, 2024

Additionally, mechs aren’t the only vehicles coming to Helldivers 2. Recently leaked footage showed an unfinished version of the EXO-45 alongside an APC and a recon buggy reminiscent of Halo’s Warthog. The buggy can carry a driver, a gunner, and three passengers. Meanwhile, the four-person APC features a heavy main turret and two smaller machinegun turrets. Unlike the other Stratagems, which drop from orbit, Helldivers 2 deploys vehicles from a dropship resembling the extraction shuttle.