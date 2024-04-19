Helldivers 2 Needs Fixes and New Content Simultaneously to ‘Stay Relevant,’ Says Dev

Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt has said that Helldivers 2 updates need to strike a balance between adding new content and fixing the game to “stay relevant.” Pilestedt was addressing players on Reddit when he said that the studio can’t do one or the other, and that bug fixes and fresh content need to be added simultaneously for live service games to keep up with competition.

Pilestedt acknowledged that Helldivers 2 needs work and that all eyes are on Arrowhead, but said that players who demand fixing the game first before adding new content don’t understand “the reality of the competitiveness in this industry,” especially when it comes to live service games.

“We want to deliver the best in the industry and we are calibrating our efforts of fixing vs. new stuff,” Pilestedt wrote. “It’s easy to say, ‘just fix, don’t add,’ but the reality of the competitiveness in this industry is that we have to do both to stay relevant.”

Pilestedt added that Arrowhead enjoys a great relationship with Sony Interactive Entertainment and has not felt any pressure from its partners over at PlayStation. “The expectations from our friends at PlayStation are pretty simple: ‘Make great game for players. We trust you,'” he said.

Helldivers 2 is currently one of the most popular multiplayer games on both the PS5 and PC.