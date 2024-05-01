No Stellar Blade DLC Planned Yet But a Boss Rush Mode Is Coming

Shift Up has said that it currently has no plans for Stellar Blade DLC, but it’s working on a Boss Rush mode. The studio previously said that it will release cosmetic add-ons post launch, but it hasn’t yet decided whether it’ll expand Stellar Blade’s story or other content.

Stellar Blade will get costume DLC in the future

Earlier last month, Shift Up confirmed that it plans to release more costume DLC for Stellar Blade. However, it didn’t provide an ETA for the add-ons. As for story DLC or expansions, studio CEO Hyung-Tae Kim told Korean outlet Nate (via GamesRadar) that he doesn’t have anything planned right now. Stellar Blade’s Boss Rush mode has yet to be dated as well.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim said that Shift Up’s DNA is “throwing fastballs that gamers will like.” He’s of the view that the games industry is quite diverse, and there’s still room for developers like Shift Up who keep things simple and straightforward.

“As we live in an era of diversity, I think there should be developers who throw straight pitches like us,” Kim said. He added that he is “enjoying seeing the comments made by gamers after the launch” despite the goofy “censorship” controversy Stellar Blade ran into.