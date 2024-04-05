PS5 Exclusive Stellar Blade Will Get Free DLC and New Game+ Post Launch

Shift Up has announced that Stellar Blade will receive free DLC and New Game+ among other content post launch. The free DLC will consist of additional costumes. However, costume collaborations with third-party IP will have to be sold separately.

Will Stellar Blade receive story DLC or expansion post launch?

Speaking to Ruliweb (via Genki JPN), Shift Up’s Kim Hyung Tae said that the developer has yet to decide if Stellar Blade will receive story DLC or not. There will also be a post launch balance patch that’ll supposedly attract new players while simultaneously giving early players something to look forward to.

“If we accidentally missed something or there is something lacking, we will make up for it even after release,” Kim said, confrming a New Game+ mode. “We would like to make it clear here that Stellar Blade does not require any additional purchases that gamers are not aware of other than the cost of purchasing the game. The only exception is if you create a collaboration costume with another company’s IP, which will have to be sold for a fee.”

Stellar Blade will release on the PS5 on April 26. A demo is currently available on the PS Store.