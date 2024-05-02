Helldivers 2 Sales Make Strong Case for Sony’s Day-and-Date PC Launches

Helldivers 2 sales are showing no signs of slowing down, and Sony‘s decision to launch the game day-and-date on PC is to thank for that. Top charts from multiple regions reveal that Helldivers 2 is significantly more popular on PC than it is on the PS5, partly owing to the latter’s limited install base.

Helldivers 2 sales show multiplayer game exclusivity should be a thing of the past

The latest report comes from USA’s Circana, which revealed that Helldivers 2 is already Sony’s seventh highest-grossing game in the country despite being on store shelves for just three months. According to Circana’s Mat Piscatella, PC is a “huge” part of Helldivers 2’s success, and without it, the game wouldn’t even make it into the U.S. top 20.

Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker shows that Helldivers 2 consistently ranks first in U.S. Steam charts in terms of monthly active users (MAUs), with Piscatella adding that launching the game simultaneously on PC has been “nothing short of a massive, resounding success” for Sony.

Piscatella clarified that this doesn’t mean Helldivers 2 isn’t doing well on the PS5. However, it wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is if it wasn’t available on PC. Expect to see all PlayStation first-party multiplayer games launching on PC day-one in the future.