Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update 1.100 Patch Notes Detail Changes

Capcom has rolled out Dragon’s Dogma 2 update 1.100, which nerfs dragonsplague, adjusts Pawns, and fixes bugs. The update is available across all platforms, and complete patch notes have been published.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 update 1.100 patch notes (April 25, 2024)
Patch notes are the same across all platforms including the PS5, and can be read below courtesy of Capcom:
- Reducing the infection frequency of dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with dragonsplague to be more noticeable.
- For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.
- Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.
- Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini map.
- Treasure chests that have already been acquired won’t be displayed on the mini map.
- Adjustments to Pawns’ behavior and dialogue.
- Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn’t high five Pawns.
- Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn’t start guiding after offering to guide.
- Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs.
- Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines.
- Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.
- Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.
- Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.
- Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies.
- Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.
- Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.
- Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.
- Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.