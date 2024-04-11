Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Update 1.030 Fixes Platinum Trophy, Patch Notes Released

As promised, Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.030, the patch notes for which reveal that the Platinum trophy has finally been fixed. An issue impacting the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” quest meant that players were locked out of the Platinum. They will now need to download the update and clear the G Bike section again to proceed. Square Enix issued an apology along with the patch notes.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.030 patch notes (April 11, 2024)
Today’s update weighs nearly 5 GB, complete patch notes for which are as follows:
- Fixed a bug in the sub-quest “Challenge from a Playboy” that occurs in Chapter 12, where the quest would not progress even if the clear conditions for G-Bike were met.
*To proceed with the quest, you will need to meet the G Bike clear conditions again after the update. Note that.
*If you have already cleared the relevant quest, your progress will not be reset.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when proceeding with specific steps in some investigation reports.
- Fixed an issue where new courses would not be released in rare cases in “Battle Simulator”.
- Fixed a bug where the favorability rating would not increase even if you selected an option that would increase the favorability rating if certain conditions were met.
- If there was an issue where the trophy “Sabotender Senbon Knocker” could not be obtained even if the conditions were met, it has been fixed so that it can be obtained.
- Fixed some bugs when loading save data that occurred under certain conditions, as well as forced termination and inability to progress during play.
- Fixed so that when repeatedly loading previous game save data, the state of the last game’s save data that was loaded will be reflected.
- Fixed some display bugs.