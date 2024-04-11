Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Update 1.030 Fixes Platinum Trophy, Patch Notes Released

As promised, Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.030, the patch notes for which reveal that the Platinum trophy has finally been fixed. An issue impacting the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” quest meant that players were locked out of the Platinum. They will now need to download the update and clear the G Bike section again to proceed. Square Enix issued an apology along with the patch notes.

Today’s update weighs nearly 5 GB, complete patch notes for which are as follows: