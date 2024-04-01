Some Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Players Have Been Locked Out of Platinum Trophy

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s latest update (patch 1.020) has locked some players out of the game’s Platinum trophy. The issue specifically affects those who have yet to complete a side quest that’s required for the trophy as it’s now broken.

The issue has been reported on numerous forums and well documented by Kotaku. Those who updated their game found that they could no longer complete the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” quest, particularly the completion of the G-Bike minigame section. The trophy that’s unachievable is “My Job Here is Done.”

Unfortunately, those who have already updated their game are now stuck with the broken version, and are trying various workarounds with limited success. Those who own physical copies have some luck in that they can uninstall the game, disconnect from the internet, and play a pre-patch version with an earlier save file. However, those who own digital copies seem to be out of luck.

The patch went live on March 21, so the quest has been broken for well over week now. Square Enix has neither addressed the issue nor released a quick fix. That said, we do expect a fix in the near future, so you might want to hold off until then.