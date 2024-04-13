Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy Could Be Finished by Original Game’s 30th Anniversary

Square-Enix hopes to have the third and final entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy out within three years, as it’s revealed the third game’s main story is done, and voice recording could be set to begin soon.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy to be done by 2027?

Interviews published in a newly released book titled Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ultimania include the above information from creative director Tetsuya Nomura. He also teased something new and important not originally featured in the 1997 version will be coming, after series producer Yoshinori Kitase proposed it to him.

High staff retention between Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was high, which meant there wasn’t an agonizingly long wait (by Square-Enix standards, anyway) between the 2020 and 2024 titles despite the impact of the pandemic at that time. Square-Enix even managed to chuck in a DLC expansion between the two.

The same high retention will be there for Part 3, and in a smoother environment with a lot already done, we could well see Final Fantasy Remake Part 3 by 2027, which is coincidentally the year of the original game’s 30th anniversary (which makes me feel horribly old to think about).

Fans of the first two parts will likely see it as being worth the wait whenever it does arrive, after Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth wowed players and critics alike.