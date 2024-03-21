Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Update 1.020 Improves Graphics

Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.020, and as promised, it comes with visual improvements. Director Naoki Hamaguchi previously said that player complaints about the game’s graphics in Performance Mode would be addressed in due course, and that patch went live this morning.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.020 patch notes (March 21, 2024)
Complete patch notes courtesy of Square Enix are as follows:
- Fixes to missing or incorrect characters in some parts of the game text.
- Fixes to player character bugs that occur in field areas under certain conditions.
- Fixes to Red XIII’s abilities “Supernal Fervor” and “Watcher’s Spirit” in battle, as these were easily cancelled.
- Fixes to bugs occurring in battle under specific conditions that would cause enemies to freeze.
- Fixes to bugs triggered by specific conditions that affect progress through quests.
- Improvements to the frame rate and overall game stability.
- Addition of a “sharp” or “soft” option for graphical output in Performance Mode.
- Improvements to graphical quality.
- Reflected reverse camera controls while controlling a gliding sky chocobo.
- Reflected reverse camera controls in the sharpshooting minigame.
- Emphasized the path along the climbable vines in the Mythril Mine.
- Added a difficulty selection to the customization screen of the minigames Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits.