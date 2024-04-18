Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update 1.002.003 Fixes Disappearing Save Files

Insomniac Games has released update v1.002.003 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and one of the biggest fixes is to stop save files from disappearing. Other stability fixes and improvements include misbehaving suits, accessibility issues, and a couple of progression issues within some of the game’s missions.

Update v1.002.003 fixes the instances of save files disappearing after the introduction of update v1.002. The last major update introduced several unintended issues, the most notable of which was access to debug mode that corrupted players’ save files.

The patch notes also detail fixes for suit issues, missing prompts, crashes, screen reader problems, and more. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update 1.002.003 is available now, and you can check out the full list of patch notes below:

Suit Fixes

Addressed an issue where masks and lenses on certain suits would appear wavy, notably on the Amazing 2 Suit

Addressed an issue where the webbing on the Classic Suit appeared blurry

Addressed an issue where Peter’s Hellfire Gala would have glowing lights around the mask

Addressed an issue where an orb of light would appear on Peter’s Iron Spider Suit

Game

Addressed an issue where some users’ save data would disappear, notably after v. 1.002.000

Addressed an issue where the game would prompt users to start a new game instead of continuing their current NG+ save file

Addressed an issue where the sun would move across the sky when using the “Sunset” Time of Day setting

Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump tutorial prompt wouldn’t show up when avoiding the security guard in the “Roll Like We Used To” flashback mission

Addressed an issue where the L1+R1 prompts wouldn’t show up to pick up Dima’s steak in NG+

Addressed an issue where the duffle bag would show skin/suit damage

General

Addressed environmental textures/bugs in the open world

Add general stability improvements to address common crashes and performance hiccups

Accessibility