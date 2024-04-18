Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update 1.002.003 Fixes Disappearing Save Files

Insomniac Games has released update v1.002.003 for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and one of the biggest fixes is to stop save files from disappearing. Other stability fixes and improvements include misbehaving suits, accessibility issues, and a couple of progression issues within some of the game’s missions.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update v1.002.003 patch notes
Update v1.002.003 fixes the instances of save files disappearing after the introduction of update v1.002. The last major update introduced several unintended issues, the most notable of which was access to debug mode that corrupted players’ save files.
The patch notes also detail fixes for suit issues, missing prompts, crashes, screen reader problems, and more. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update 1.002.003 is available now, and you can check out the full list of patch notes below:
Suit Fixes
- Addressed an issue where masks and lenses on certain suits would appear wavy, notably on the Amazing 2 Suit
- Addressed an issue where the webbing on the Classic Suit appeared blurry
- Addressed an issue where Peter’s Hellfire Gala would have glowing lights around the mask
- Addressed an issue where an orb of light would appear on Peter’s Iron Spider Suit
Game
- Addressed an issue where some users’ save data would disappear, notably after v. 1.002.000
- Addressed an issue where the game would prompt users to start a new game instead of continuing their current NG+ save file
- Addressed an issue where the sun would move across the sky when using the “Sunset” Time of Day setting
- Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump tutorial prompt wouldn’t show up when avoiding the security guard in the “Roll Like We Used To” flashback mission
- Addressed an issue where the L1+R1 prompts wouldn’t show up to pick up Dima’s steak in NG+
- Addressed an issue where the duffle bag would show skin/suit damage
General
- Addressed environmental textures/bugs in the open world
- Add general stability improvements to address common crashes and performance hiccups
Accessibility
- Addressed an issue where accessibility presets would reset any additional customizations on death, restart, or reloading checkpoint
- Addressed missing High Contrast shaders during the EMF Prospect Park Bee Drone mission
- Addressed an issue where the screen reader would automatically turn off when selecting a New Game save slot
- Addressed an issue where the screen reader would not properly read certain text, including confirmation windows, the initial shortcut menu on setup, 120hz display mode confirmation, and more
- Added Skip Puzzle option to the tether puzzle in Make Your Own Choices