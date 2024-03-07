Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update 1.002 Patch Notes Detail New Additions

Insomniac Games has fully detailed what is available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s new game plus update, which released today and is available now for all players.

In a post on Insomniac Games’ support website, the company detailed what Spider-Man 2’s version 1.002 update includes. While some features like the addition of New Game+, mission replay, and time of day changes were known, there are some other new details, including updates to photo modes, a new PlayStation trophy, and more.

The full list of update details for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update 1.002 is as follows:

New Game+ Features

Ultimate Levels: Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+ Note: Ultimate Levels are NOT tied to any difficulty

Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+ Symbiote Suit Styles: Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression

Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression Golden Gadget Styles: Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks

Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks Suit Tech Fusion: Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot

Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot PlayStation Trophy Unlock a new trophy for completing the story in NG+

Additional Features

Mission Replay : Replay *that* mission (and many others) as much as you’d like now

: Replay *that* mission (and many others) as much as you’d like now Time of Day: Change the time of day in the post-game via ‘Gameplay’ settings

Change the time of day in the post-game via ‘Gameplay’ settings Tendril Colors: Swap symbiote tendril color in the post-game via ‘Gameplay’ settings

Swap symbiote tendril color in the post-game via ‘Gameplay’ settings Photo Mode – Action Figure Mode: Scale down characters for photo opportunities

Scale down characters for photo opportunities Photo Mode – Stickers : Decorate your photos with new stickers

: Decorate your photos with new stickers Hellfire Gala Suits: Added two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs

Added two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs Gameheads Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack: Two new suits for Peter and Miles, plus Photo Mode content Available via purchase, official details here

Two new suits for Peter and Miles, plus Photo Mode content

New in Accessibility

Audio Descriptions : A narrator will describe key visuals and actions during cinematics Sub Option: Volume Slider

: A narrator will describe key visuals and actions during cinematics Screen Reader : Audio narration relaying text across menus, tutorials, and control hints Sub Options: Volume Slider, Repeat Delay Time, Repeat Delay Scale

: Audio narration relaying text across menus, tutorials, and control hints Mono Audio: Combine all audio into a singular output

Combine all audio into a singular output Captions: Display captions for important in-game sounds during cinematics and some gameplay Sub options: Size, Color, Background Color, Background Opacity

Display captions for important in-game sounds during cinematics and some gameplay In-World Text Translations: Enable text boxes to show translated in-world text

Enable text boxes to show translated in-world text High Contrast Outlines: Outline friendlies and enemies with specific High Contrast colors High Contrast Outlines Friendly High Contrast Outlines Enemy

Outline friendlies and enemies with specific High Contrast colors High Contrast Presets: Access preset High Contrast settings for streamlined use

Access preset High Contrast settings for streamlined use Center Dot Color: Adjust the color of the center dot on screen

Adjust the color of the center dot on screen Aim Arc Color: Adjust the color of the arc that displays during certain moments when aiming

Adjust the color of the arc that displays during certain moments when aiming Target Arc Color: Change the color of the arc indicator when throwing certain items on target

Change the color of the arc indicator when throwing certain items on target Motion Sensor Aiming: Aim using the DualSense Controller’s motion sensors Sub Options include: Calibration & Sensitivity

Aim using the DualSense Controller’s motion sensors UI Holds: Switch UI holds to toggle

Switch UI holds to toggle Touch Pad in Combat: Disable the Touch Pad during combat to prevent accidental presses

Originally set to release in 2023, Insomniac Games instead delayed the release of the update to make sure it was up to par with their standard of quality.

“We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards,” their statement read at the time. “We’ve heard your feedback and will be adding some highly requested features.” Insomniac said that it plans to share a complete list of new features closer to the patch’s release and thanked fans for their patience.

In other Insomniac news, the studio has reportedly been a victim of a ransomware attack, with hackers allegedly gaining access to Wolverine PS5 materials as well as employee info and secret projects. Sony has said that it is investigating the attack.