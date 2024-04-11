Fallout 4 PS5 Update Coming Soon, Adds Quality & Performance Modes

The Fallout 4 PS5 version is finally coming soon after Bethesda announced an update that will also add quality and performance modes. The free PlayStation 5 upgrade, which was first announced at the end of 2022, will be released later this month alongside an update for players who are staying on PS4.

The native PS5 version will be released on April 25 following a delay that pushed it into 2024. The update will include Performance mode and Quality mode settings, stability improvements, and bug fixes. The new modes will allow for up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions.

On the same date, PS4 players will also get an update that includes stability improvements and login and quest fixes. Bethesda hasn’t released detailed patch notes yet, but it’s expected that these will appear closer to the release date.

Regardless of whether the update is downloaded on PS5 or PS4, there will be plenty of free Creation Club items to be added to the collection. The Enclave Remnants pack adds the titular Pre-War cabal into the game’s storyline through a new quest called “Echoes of the Past.” The pack also includes workshop items, the Enclave Colonel uniform, Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, and Heavy Incinerator.

Meanwhile, the Makeshift Weapon Pack uses a variety of everyday objects that have unexpectedly been turned into deadly weapons. These include a baseball launcher, a nail gun, and a piggy bank. Finally, the Halloween Workshop pack adds 38 new Halloween decorations that were left over from the party thrown by the New England Technocrat Society.

While console players are getting upgrades and new content, PC players aren’t left out either. They will get widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, fixes to Creation Kit, and quest updates. The game will also be available on the Epic Games Store for the first time, while Steam players will also be able to play the game on Steam Deck.