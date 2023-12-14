Fallout 4 PS5 & Xbox Series Upgrade Delayed into 2024

Bethesda has revealed the current-gen upgrade for Fallout 4 will not be coming until next year.

Fallout 4 PS5 Drifts into the New Year

With just a couple of weeks of 2023 left, any hopes of a surprise release of Fallout 4 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S were fast disappearing (and with the competition for gamer’s attention in 2023 as it is, that was slim hopes already).

Taking to social media, Bethesda put out the following message.

”Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update! We know you’re excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”

It was easy to forget it was even supposed to be a thing with Starfield taking all the limelight for Bethesda Softworks, but also because it was announced back in October of 2022 and Bethesda has basically been radio silent since.

The upgrade will come in the form of a patch labeled as “a next-gen update.” It will feature performance mode for high frame rates, 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes, and bonus Creation Club content. I will also be free for all existing Fallout 4 owners.

Fallout 4, first released in 2015, received pretty favorable reviews and sold handsomely. It gained several notable expansions including Nuka World and Far Harbor.

If you crave more Fallout action, then Fallout 76 has just received its latest expansion.