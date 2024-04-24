Karma The Dark World: Multidimensional Horror Coming to PS5

Wired Productions has confirmed it is publishing Chinese developer Pollard Studio’s mindbending psychological horror game Karma The Dark World.

The first-person horror game will be released on PS5, but no official date has been confirmed yet.

Karma The Dark World details

For some reason, you’ve returned here. Everything has become strange. Your name, your appearance, your voice, and all your memories.

Through the help of an old man, you connected with your past memories by way of a strange tape, and embarked on a journey to find your memories.

In this dark world, experience strange encounters and wade through fragmented memories. As an investigation officer, uncover the truth and find the source of all the happenings.

Horrifying and Mysterious Experience – Darkness, monsters, and unusual sounds. The bizarre environment changes randomly; turn on your volume, and always be alert of your surroundings.

– Darkness, monsters, and unusual sounds. The bizarre environment changes randomly; turn on your volume, and always be alert of your surroundings. Fragmented Memories – You have to pay attention to the time and space of your location. Observe and spot key personnel and events. It will help you find your way out.

– You have to pay attention to the time and space of your location. Observe and spot key personnel and events. It will help you find your way out. Dive – Dive into other people’s minds and experience a familiar but foreign world. You have to find the truth and solve the puzzles surrounding your memories.

– Dive into other people’s minds and experience a familiar but foreign world. You have to find the truth and solve the puzzles surrounding your memories. Gather, Investigate, and Solve Puzzles – Different events will occur during your investigation. In this game, you have to make inferences carefully. Obtain hints and report back to your corporation.

Key Features