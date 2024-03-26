Horror Game Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror Announced for PS5

Developer Indigo Studios and Grindstone have announced Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror, a first-person horror game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in 2024.

Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror Trailer and Details

the game, published by SOEDESCO sees players enter the broken mind of Eliza de Moor, a once-celebrated singer, now trapped in the labyrinth of her own forgotten memories. Will you be able to piece together the mystery of your past, or will you get lost in this dark and twisted reality?

Explore Two Nightmarish Realities

Since collapsing on stage during her performance, Eliza has been suffering from amnesia. The only hope for recovering her memories lies with Doctor Stern and his experimental medicine. As Eliza, you’ll navigate the reality and the world behind the broken mirror, guided by the effects of the drug. This journey will lead you to the remains of your childhood home in Ravenhill, the Dollhouse Mansion, where unspeakable horrors await.

Recover Memories, Conquer Foes

As you search through the areas of two twisted realities, you’ll encounter terrorizing enemies in the form of sinister dolls, each representing a hidden memory of Eliza. Overcome these foes through combat with weapons or use stealth to evade them and obtain fragments of Eliza’s memory.

Test Your Wits With Haunting Puzzles

Along the way, you’ll come across various puzzles that guard the secrets of Eliza’s past. Each puzzle seamlessly integrates into the narrative, adding a blend of suspense and intrigue. Uncover the truth by gathering clues and solving puzzles scattered throughout the ghastly landscape.

Choose Your Path Wisely

Your decisions matter in Dollhouse: Behind the Broken Mirror, shaping the outcome of Eliza’s journey and determining her ultimate fate. With multiple endings, every choice carries weight, and every action has consequences. Will you unravel the mystery unharmed, or will you fall victim to the horrors that lurk within?