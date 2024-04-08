PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning April 8, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning April 8, 2024, is still missing AAA games but does have a couple of AA showings. Following on from an incredibly quiet week, Gigantic: Rampage Edition and Broken Roads aim to inject the action into this week’s new releases.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of April 8 to 14, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Dart Wheel (April 8)

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (April 9)

Reading World VR (April 9)

Broken Roads (April 10)

House Flipper 2 (April 10)

SokoFrog (April 10)

Goons: Legends & Mayhem (April 11)

The Kindeman Remedy (April 11)

Let’s! Revolution! (April 11)

Loretta (April 11)

Moonglow Bay (April 11)

Bunhouse (April 12)

Mixture (April 12)

Sokobalien (April 13)

PS4 Games

Bicolor Bird (April 8)

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (April 9)

Broken Roads (April 10)

Savage Age (April 10)

SokoFrog (April 10)

Ato (April 11)

The Kindeman Remedy (April 11)

Let’s! Revolution! (April 11)

Loretta (April 11)

Mad Experiments: Escape Room (April 11)

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room (April 11)

Moonglow Bay (April 11)

Bunhouse (April 12)

Watermelon Game – Fruits Puzzle (April 12)

Sokobalien (April 13)

A total of 14 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly longer and different list of 15 titles. Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the highlight for both consoles. The MOBA makes a surprise return as a premium experience and PlayStation players will get a chance to experience it for the first time.

Elsewhere, Broken Roads is a party-based RPG set in an alternative post-apocalyptic version of the Australian Outback. There’s also House Flipper 2, the latest installment in the house renovation franchise, and psychological thriller Loretta where players become an accessory to the crimes of the heroine in the tumultuous 1940s.