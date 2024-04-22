PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning April 22, 2024

Compared to the last couple of weeks, the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning April 22, 2024 has grown a lot. The highlights of the week include PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade, Bandai Namco’s latest action RPG Sand Land, and the latest installment in the TopSpin franchise.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of April 22 to 28, 2024.

PS5 Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (April 23)

Food Truck Simulator (April 23)

Lunar Lander Beyond (April 23)

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (April 23)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (April 23)

Escape the Glitch 2: Backrooms (April 24)

Insurmountable (April 24)

Ratyrinth (April 24)

Age of Water (April 25)

Another Crab’s Treasure (April 25)

Aquarist (April 25)

Hidden Cats in New York (April 25)

Megaton Musashi W: Wired (April 25)

SaGa Emerald Beyond (April 25)

Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage (April 25)

Teared (April 25)

Whisker Waters (April 25)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (April 25)

Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition (April 26)

Class of Heroes: Anniversary Edition (April 26)

Jack Holmes: Master Of Puppets (April 26)

Sand Land (April 26)

Stellar Blade (April 26)

TopSpin 2K25 (April 26)

Zombies, Aliens and Guns (April 26)

PS4 Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (April 23)

Food Truck Simulator (April 23)

Lunar Lander Beyond (April 23)

Supermarket Shopping Simulator (April 23)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (April 23)

Garden Patrol (April 24)

Insurmountable (April 24)

Ratyrinth (April 24)

Aquarist (April 25)

Hidden Cats in New York (April 25)

Library Of Ruina (April 25)

Megaton Musashi W: Wired (April 25)

SaGa Emerald Beyond (April 25)

Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage (April 25)

Teared (April 25)

Whisker Waters (April 25)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin (April 25)

Dash & Roll (April 26)

Jack Holmes: Master Of Puppets (April 26)

Sand Land (April 26)

TopSpin 2K25 (April 26)

Zombies, Aliens and Guns (April 26)

A total of 25 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 22 titles. Having made waves with the demo, Shift Up Corporation’s Stellar Blade finally hits PS5 consoles this week. There will be a New Game+ mode and free DLC released in the future.

Elsewhere, Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land manga has been adapted into an action RPG featuring Fiend Prince Beelzebub in search of a long-lost lake in the desert. Meanwhile, TopSpin 2K25 revives the tennis franchise after a gap of 13 years and two console generations.

Other highlights to watch include PS Plus day one release Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, arcade game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and Square Enix’s latest RPG SaGa Emerald Beyond.