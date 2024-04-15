PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning April 15, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning April 15, 2024, has grown again despite the absence of AAA offerings. Still, the highlights of the week include another Xbox first-party game, Grounded, and the cooperative survival shooter Sker Ritual.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of April 15 to 21, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Pop The Bubbles (April 15)

Perish (April 15)

Dave The Diver (April 16)

Flute The Snake Charmer (April 16)

Grounded (April 16)

Harold Halibut (April 16)

Planet of Lana (April 16)

Apollo 13: The Lost Tapes VR (April 17)

A Tale of Paper – Refolded (April 18)

Age of Water (April 18)

ArcRunner (April 18)

Big Shots (April 18)

Gladiator’s Arena (April 18)

Lunar Axe (April 18)

Pretty Girls Escape PLUS (April 18)

Sker Ritual (April 18)

Sokobalien (April 18)

Soul Covenant (April 18)

Umurangi Generation (April 18)

Bit Dungeon Plus (April 19)

Ready, Steady, Ship! (April 19)

Richman 11 (April 19)

PS4 Games

Perish (April 15)

Dave The Diver (April 16)

Flute The Snake Charmer (April 16)

Grounded (April 16)

Planet of Lana (April 16)

ArcRunner (April 18)

Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth (April 18)

Gladiator’s Arena (April 18)

Lunar Axe (April 18)

Pretty Girls Escape PLUS (April 18)

Sokobalien (April 18)

Umurangi Generation (April 18)

Ready, Steady, Ship! (April 19)

Richman 11 (April 19)

A total of 22 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a shorter list of 14 titles. Obsidian Entertainment’s multiplayer survival adventure Grounded leads the way, even if players have been shrunk to the size of ants in their own backyard. The game is the third of four Xbox first-party games planned for release on PlayStation consoles, with Sea of Thieves completing the collection later this month.

Sker Ritual leaves early access on PC and makes its PS5 debut at the same time. Those wanting to try before they buy can give the demo a spin on the Cursed Lands of Lavernock map. Other notable highlights include deep-sea adventure RPG Dave The Diver, which is a day one PS Plus release, and the handmade narrative game Harold Halibut.