Sker Ritual PS5 Demo Out Today for Zombie Shooter

Wales Interactive’s round-based multiplayer zombie shooter Sker Ritual has received a PS5 demo before its full release later this year.

Sker Ritual PS5 demo brings zombie carnage

The demo brings PS5 players a fan-favorite map in the shape of the Cursed Lands of Lavernock.

Sker Ritual is an intense round-based zombie survival FPS, play solo or co-op. Shoot your way through relentless waves of vicious horrors with high-octane objectives, upgrading steampunk weapons, collecting Celtic God powers, and surviving the onslaught of the Quiet Ones.

”The Quiet Ones are back in this round-based survival FPS and spin-off to the award-winning British horror game, Maid of Sker. Face hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, interchangeable spine-chilling masks, and mysterious story objectives from the writing talent behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1, and Total War: Rome II.”

The game has been in Early Access on Steam since late 2022, and the reception for the spinoff of the single-player horror game Maid of Sker has been pretty positive so far.

The game is based on the evil ending from Maid of Sker, which was released in 2020.

A PS4 & PS5 release date for Sker Ritual is estimated to be sometime in April 2024 but can be wishlisted on the PS Store now.