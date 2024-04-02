Dave The Diver Is a PS Plus Day One Release

Dave The Diver will be a day-one PS5 release on PS Plus Extra and Premium. The game will be among several others due to be added to the subscription services when it is released on April 16, although the rest of the games joining PS Plus this month are yet to be revealed.

Dave The Diver PS Plus day one release is still an exception

While Dave The Diver will be arriving on PS Plus Extra on day one, it still remains an exception for games being released on the service. Sony has said many times that it was doing just fine without first-party day-one launches and that it would only look for third-party launches if “an opportunity to invest in a day-and-date” presented itself.

Dave The Diver will be just one of the games added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium on April 16. We can expect more information on the rest of next month’s lineup in a couple of weeks, although the Premium list is expected to include Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire, which was leaked a few days ago. We do know there will be 11 games leaving the service on the same day, including Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Soulcalibur VI, and Everspace.

MINTROCKET’s game is a “casual, single-player adventure RPG” where players explore the depths of the mysterious Blue Hole ocean during the day and manage a sushi restaurant at night. There are over 200 kinds of sea creatures to find, harpoon, and catch in the ocean before being used to create new recipes in the sushi restaurant. The profits from the restaurant are then used to upgrade Dave’s fishing equipment to catch better creatures.

As well as the main activities, Dave The Diver has plenty of other side content meant to “spice things up and prevent monotony.” These include cooking contests, taking photographs, and seahorse racing. There’s even a rhythm game based on a fictional anime where NPC Duff heads on a musical journey to attend a dream concert. Future updates will also add Godzilla content to the game.