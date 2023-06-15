PS Plus Doing Fine Without First-Party Day-One Launches, Says Sony

Sony has reiterated that its revamped PS Plus service has been successful without adding first-party games on day one. Rival Microsoft has made it a policy to release first-party games on Xbox Game Pass, leading to calls for Sony to reconsider its stance. However, the company has remained firm on its position that releasing big-budget exclusives on PS Plus will hurt sales, and subsequently, quality.

PS Plus day-one games like Stray will continue to be an exception

Not only does Sony not believe in releasing first-party games on PS Plus, it also doesn’t seem interested in landing deals for big-budget third-party games to launch on the service, unlike Microsoft.

Speaking to Games Industry, head of subscriptions Nick Maguire said that Sony’s current strategy is working wonders especially in case of in-house games, which end up reaching more players than they normally would up to 24 months after release.

“We’re seeing customers still get excited about those games and jumping in,” Maguire stressed. “Occasionally, there will be an opportunity to invest in a day-and-date like Stray and we will jump on those when they come in.”

Sony’s PS Plus policy stands in stark contrast with Microsoft’s approach to Game Pass, with the latter also striking deals for launching big third-party games on its service, like Outriders and MLB The Show.